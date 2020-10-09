FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A Fairfield man was arrested on homicide charges Friday afternoon in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 41-year-old man.
Fairfield police say the stabbing was reported around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning near Boynton Ave. and Beck Ave. The victim was taken to an area hospital and underwent surgery, but ultimately died from his injuries.
Based on information from witnesses and a statement the victim said to police before he died, officers identified a suspect. Around 2:30 p.m., police arrested 34-year-old Jason Moran Thomas and booked him into the county jail.
Police say detectives recovered the weapon used in the stabbing and claim this was an “isolated incident stemming from a feud between those involved.”
The victim’s name has not yet been released.