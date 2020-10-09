NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities have arrested a man after a stabbing left one person dead in Nevada County late Thursday night.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 14000 block of Garden Bar Road, west of Higgins Corner, just after 10 p.m. to investigate a reported stabbing. At the scene, deputies found that man in his late 40s had serious wounds.

Deputies secured the scene and detained two other men who were in the area. Deputies then started first aid for the stabbing victim before medics showed up.

An air ambulance was called, but the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Both of the other men detained were taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning. Eventually, one of the men – 60-year-old Michael Raymond Stine – was arrested on a homicide charge.

The name of the man killed has not been released at this point.