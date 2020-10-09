ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A woman on probation was arrested after deputies allegedly found a knuckle stun gun, pepper spray and drugs in her purse after a traffic stop near Rocklin over the weekend.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Saturday, deputies stopped a vehicle out in unincorporated Rocklin.
Exactly what traffic violation prompted the stop was not stated, but deputies soon found that all of the people who were in the car were on probation out of Sacramento County.
One of the passengers, identified as 27-year-old Sacramento resident Donika Davis, was soon searched. Deputies say they then discovered she had a knuckle stun gun and pepper spray in her purse, as well as a baggie of methamphetamine hidden in her clothes.
Deputies arrested Davis and she’s now facing charges of being a felon in possession of a stun gun, being a felon in possession of tear gas, and drug possession.
It is crazy how CBS is quick to post a “news” story about a woman of color on probation getting arrested. Look at LocalCrimeNews.com. You can look up all the arrests in the greater Sacramento area that have taken place in the past few days and go back as far as a few years. Plenty of white people were arrested on warrants and for drug and other crimes in Rocklin and Sacramento. So CBS, why is this news? Why did you pick this woman to display out of all of the people who have been arrested for similar crimes in Sacramento recently?
-Concerned Citizen