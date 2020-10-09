ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A woman on probation was arrested after deputies allegedly found a knuckle stun gun, pepper spray and drugs in her purse after a traffic stop near Rocklin over the weekend.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Saturday, deputies stopped a vehicle out in unincorporated Rocklin.

Exactly what traffic violation prompted the stop was not stated, but deputies soon found that all of the people who were in the car were on probation out of Sacramento County.

One of the passengers, identified as 27-year-old Sacramento resident Donika Davis, was soon searched. Deputies say they then discovered she had a knuckle stun gun and pepper spray in her purse, as well as a baggie of methamphetamine hidden in her clothes.

Deputies arrested Davis and she’s now facing charges of being a felon in possession of a stun gun, being a felon in possession of tear gas, and drug possession.