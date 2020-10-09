SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) — A man who was out on parole for an attempted murder case in West Sacramento was found shot dead in Shasta County outside a marijuana growing operation, authorities say.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Sep. 28, deputies were out in a remote area of the county near Highway 299 East and Bakus Road when they heard some gunfire coming from Windy Point Road.

Deputies soon discovered the body of a man in the roadway. Witnesses said they heard some sort of fight just before the gunshots.

That man has since been identified as 34-year-old Hayward resident Noel Garcia. The sheriff’s office notes that Garcia had been on active parole for an attempted murder out of West Sacramento. Further, at the time of the shooting, Garcia’s parole officer didn’t know that he had left the area.

Detectives believe Garcia was part of a marijuana growing operation that was underway in Windy Point. That operation has since been eradicated.

No suspects in Garcia’s killing have been named at this point.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to contact detectives at (530) 245-6135.