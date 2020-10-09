Comments
LODI (CBS13) — A man died Friday evening after getting stabbed at the Black Bear Diner on Kettleman Lane.
According to Lodi police, the victim and suspect were dining together and got into a fight. At some point, the suspect stabbed the victim. Police did not say what kind of weapon the suspect used.
Police said the victim was taken to a hospital after the incident and later died from his injuries.
Another customer in the restaurant reportedly tried to break up the fight and suffered a minor wound to his hand. Police said the man was treated by first responders at the scene and released.
The police have not released the names of the suspect or the victim.