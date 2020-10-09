MOORPARK (CBS13) — Authorities say a Stockton woman who was found injured at a hotel in Moorpark in an apparent domestic violence case has died.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Wednesday morning, deputies responded to the Marriott Fairfield Inn along White Sage Road in Moorpark to investigate a disturbance. A guest at the hotel, 32-year-old William Koznar, was allegedly causing a disturbance in the lobby.

Deputies found Koznar in his room – and also discovered a seriously injured woman.

Medics rushed the woman to Simi Valley Hospital while Koznar was arrested and booked on charges of domestic violence.

The woman’s condition deteriorated later in the day. She was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 4 p.m., authorities say.

Koznar now also faces a charge of homicide. He remains in custody and is being held on $1,000,000 bail.

The name of the woman has not been released, but the sheriff’s office said she was a 36-year-old Stockton resident.