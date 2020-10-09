SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man is recovering in the hospital after he was assaulted and robbed in a South Lake Tahoe motel parking lot, officials said.
South Lake Tahoe police arrested two men in connection to the assault at the El Nido Motel. In a press release, the police department said 18-year-old Avery Ellis and 24-year-old Joshua Boyer stomped on the victim’s head and stole his firearm after the assault on Wednesday.
The victim, a 37-year-old South Lake Tahoe man, was taken to Barton hospital and later flown to Renown Hospital for treatment, the release said.
Officers arrested Boyers and Ellis on Thursday. Ellis is charged with robbery while Boyer is charged with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.
The stolen firearm was recovered and the investigation into the incident is ongoing, the release said.