YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — A pickup truck hauling corn ended up wedged underneath a big rig after an early morning crash in near Esparto early Friday morning.
The crash was first reported around 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of County Roads 19 and 87.
Truck hauling corn vs Big Rig! Amazingly, minor injuries to 2 people in yellow truck! County Rd 19 and County Rd 87. CR19 closed West of 505. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas @JohnDabkovich pic.twitter.com/FaltsLVT6I
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) October 9, 2020
Exactly what led up the crash is unclear, but the driver of the big rig said he thought the truck was turning when he pulled out in front of them.
Thanks to the big rig’s hydraulic system, the trailer was lifted off the truck.
The two people who were inside the pickup are expected to be OK.