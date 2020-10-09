VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested after he led officers on a chase in Vacaville late Friday morning.

Vacaville police say, just before 11 a.m., an officer tried to pull over someone near Alamo Drive and Butcher Road. The driver wouldn’t stop, however, and instead continued onto the overpass towards Merchant Street.

At this point, the officer turned on his sirens. The suspect continued going, though, until he reached a dead end on North Alamo Drive.

The suspect pulled into a home, but then got out and ran towards Hidden Valley Lane.

Officers later found the suspect hiding in some bushes and taken into custody. The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Fairfield resident Lavonte Shaw.

A gun was found in the suspect’s car, officers say. Police note that Shaw had several priors for firearms offenses.

Shaw has been booked into Solano County Jail and is facing charges of evading a police officer and being a felon in possession of a firearm.