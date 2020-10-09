  • CBS13On Air

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Authorities believe a fire that damaged four cars at a Woodland auto repair shop early Friday morning was intentionally set.

Woodland police say officers responded to Precision Auto Care along W. Main Street just after 4 a.m. and found that several cars were on fire.

In total, officers say three vehicles were total losses. A fourth vehicle was also damaged.

Video surveillance cameras caught a suspect running from the area just after the fire started in one of the vehicles, police say.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or with any other information relevant to the investigation, is urged to call Woodland police at (530) 661-7851.

