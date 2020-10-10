LODI (CBS13) – A man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed another person to death inside of a diner in Lodi.

The incident happened Friday at the Black Bear Diner on Kettleman Lane.

Another customer jumped up and tried to break up the fight — getting injured when he grabbed for the attacker’s knife.

“He just stepped up and wanted to protect everyone in that restaurant,” said Meaghan Hughes Sneed.

Hughes Sneed is thankful that her boyfriend, Cesar, sprung into action, she says, and potentially saved lives Friday night. They were dining together when they heard a commotion. It became a stabbing involving multiple victims, one of which later died at the hospital.

Cesar was able to get the knife away from the suspect.

“When I saw him walk up, he had a knife in his hand that he took from the suspect and his hands were bleeding,” Hughes Sneed said.

Police arrested 34-year-old Robert Andrino for the stabbing. Police say he likely knew the victim, who died as a result. Andrino’s arrest and involvement came as a surprise for some who knew him, like Kerry Suess, who watched Andrino grow up with his children.

“My concern is what did he go through to bring him to this point in his life that he’d be involved with something like this?” said Suess.

Suess is now feeling for all those involved in this deadly diner incident.

“It’s a shame for the victim. It’s terrible for the people who were here last night…I also know Rob and he was a good person,” said Suess. “I know his parents must be heartbroken.”

The name of the victim, the motive for the attack, and the relationship between Andrino and the victim have not been made known to us by police.