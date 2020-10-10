NEVADA CITY (CBS13) – One person is dead and two others are being treated for suspected drug-related injures after they were found unconscious at a Nevada City residence.
On Saturday afternoon, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department were alerted to three people passed out — possibly dead — at a residence on Deerhaven Lane.
Several sheriff’s deputies as well as paramedics went to the residence. There, deputies reportedly found three unconscious people. Two were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries, while the third person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The condition of the two surviving people has not been made known by the sheriff’s department. The incident remains under investigation, however, authorities believe the injuries were caused by illicit drug use.