SACRAMENTO (CBS13/CNN) — Shaquille O’Neal says he may get “roasted” for admitting it, but the former NBA star had something to confess this week: “I voted for the first time, and it feels good.”

O’Neal, a Sacramento Kings part-owner, made the revelation on The Big Podcast with Shaq, to the background of what the host called “presidential music.”

“I can’t believe it!” chimed in his co-host, John Kincade. He went on to add that he was surprised O’Neal had never voted in an election before.

“You know I always like being honest on my podcast. I’ve never voted before, America,” he said. “But now I’m doing all these voting campaigns, and you know one thing I never like to do is be a hypocrite.”

The 48-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers said he had filled out an absentee ballot and explained how it’s done.

He admitted he didn’t understand the electoral college system. The two men then discussed how the voting process works in the US.

But he’s not revealing who he voted for!

In July, the Kings team announced that Golden 1 Center will be transformed into a vote center for 11 days leading up to and on election day (November 3) to enable voters to register to vote and cast their ballots while social distancing. Kings employees will receive a paid day off to vote.

"In my wildest dreams I never thought we would have a location like this." Courtney Bailey-Kanelos with the Registrar of Voters of Sacramento County, thanks the Sacramento Kings for aiding in providing a safe in-person voting option for the upcoming election! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vfpc13PFCQ — Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) September 22, 2020

