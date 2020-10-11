4 Schools In Sacramento's Dry Creek District Opening MondayIn Sacramento County, three elementary schools and one middle school will be opening for in person classes after the waivers were approved.

20 minutes ago

COVID-19 Cases In CA Hold Steady From Last WeekCOVID-19 totals are holding steady from last week. Almost 4,000 new cases reported yesterday.

22 minutes ago

UC Davis Researcher Studying Whether Dogs Can Detect The Smell Of COVID-19A UC Davis alum is on a team of U.S. Army researchers trying to determine if dogs can smell the Coronavirus. Now, her research team has reached a new phase Of their work looking for COVID-19 “sweat” samples.

42 minutes ago

Deputies Save Man’s House Boat From Sinking In DeltaDeputies went above and beyond the call of duty. A man hadn't slept in four days, worried the house but would capsize at any moment and sink to the bottom of the delta. He will finally get a peaceful night's sleep, thanks to deputies that went beyond the job description to help.

1 hour ago

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Crash At California-Nevada State LineA crash on I-80 left one person dead and two people fighting for their lives. The CHP says two motorcycles and two cars were involved in the deadly accident.

1 hour ago