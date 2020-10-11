  • CBS13On Air

By Cameron Glenn
Filed Under:forecast

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – We’ve enjoyed a break from the heat, but temperatures will head back into the mid-90s this week.

Warm and dry conditions will continue this week along with periods of gusty north winds. Gustier winds will likely be mid- to late-week. These conditions will bring increased fire weather concerns to NorCal.

In addition to cooler temperatures recently, we also saw a break from the bad air. This National Weather Service photo shows how smoky it was just a month ago.

(credit: National Weather Service)

As the storm to the north of us moves to the east, a high-pressure system will move in and stay with us all week long, giving us above-average temperatures until next weekend.

Sacramento will be in the upper-80s Tuesday, then into the lower 90s on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The high for Sunday will be 88.

