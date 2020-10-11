SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A memorial to honor a 17-year-old teen who was gunned down on earlier this month is being set up outside of his high school.

On October 3, 17-year-old Jaylen Betschart was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound after crashing into a pole near Granite Regional Park. He was pronounced dead at the scene. On October 8, police detectives arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with Betschart’s death. Because of his age, the suspect’s name has not been released.

St. Hope, the public charter school system that governs Sac High, has announced that a memorial for Jaylen Betschart will be on display outside the entrance to the high school from Monday, October, 12 to Friday, October 16.

Police say they are continuing to investigate this shooting and ask anyone with information about the homicide to contact the police department.