SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who hit a pedestrian and drove off.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police were notified of an injured man lying in Rio Linda Boulevard near Las Palmas Avenue. When they arrived at the reported location, police found an unconscious man in the road with serious injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. The vehicle that hit the man left before police arrived.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

SPD detectives are conducting an investigation into a fatal hit and run collision that occurred last night in the 2800 block of Rio Linda Blvd. Detectives are asking for any witnesses to contact the police department. Details in link:https://t.co/izCLCwcOMp pic.twitter.com/Cqopv4UR4X — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) October 11, 2020

Detectives and crime scene investigators are asking nearby residents if they witnessed the incident or if they recorded it on their home surveillance cameras. They urge anybody with information about the incident to contact the police department.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has not released the victim’s name.

Any witnesses with information regarding this incident are being asked to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.