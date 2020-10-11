STOCKTON (CBS13) – A teenager who was shot Saturday in Stockton has died of his injuries, say police.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Marsh Street. Officers went to the area after gunshots were reported. The officers located the male victim, 19, at the location suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a Stockton Police Department statement. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. An additional male victim, 17, was taken to an area hospital for treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The 19-year-old victim was pronounced dead on Sunday.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call their non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.