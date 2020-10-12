  • CBS13On Air

CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — An eagle rescued months ago in Calaveras County has been released back into the wild after being rehabilitated.

A sheriff’s deputy found “Joey” a few months ago along the shore of Lake Hogan. She had been injured, but it’s unclear how.

The deputy managed to catch Joey and she was eventually transferred to Tri County Wildlife Care in Amador County.

Joey was originally thought to be a Golden Eagle, but she turned out to actually be a young Bald Eagle.

After being nursed back to health, Joey was released back into the wild on Sunday.

