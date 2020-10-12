SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California leaders are expected to release guidance tomorrow on Halloween activities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, at his weekly press conference on Monday, talked about how California’s COVID-19 numbers have been improving.

He warned Californians not to get complacent.

“Don’t be misled that this disease is any less deadly, quite the contrary,” Newsom said.

Still, more than half of California’s counties were now out of the highest alert tier – which has the most restrictions. As of Monday, only 16 counties remained in the highest “Purple” tier, with 24 now down to the Red and 11 into Orange. Seven counties were already down to the Yellow tier as well.

With the holiday season now fast approaching, California public health leaders have been busy detailing guidelines on how family gatherings can try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Health and Human Services Director Dr. Mark Ghaly talked about how families should strive to keep gatherings to no more than three households.

Dr. Ghaly, Newsom said, will also talk about guidance on Halloween on Tuesday.

The CDC has already detailed some protocols to keep people safe while Trick-or-Treating. Their guidance urges people to give treats outdoors, make masks part of costumes, and staying at least six-feet away from other families. They also noted that costume masks are no substitute for cloth masks.

Newsom also said he we will be visiting with representatives of several large theme parks this week to talk about possible reopening plans. Destinations like Disneyland and Six Flags have remained closed since March, but California leaders have been reportedly drawing up guidelines that will allow them to reopen at 25 percent capacity once the county the theme park is located in reaches the “minimal” stage of coronavirus alert.