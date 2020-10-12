MODESTO (CBS13) — A Stanislaus County high school has shut down for two weeks due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Several staff members have tested positive at Gregori High School, officials said Monday, but it’s not clear how many have the virus.

Approximately 30 students have been on campus in small learning pods, and the district said none of the staff members that tested positive had direct contact with students. The students have now been sent home for at least 14 days, as have employees who were working on campus.

So far, no students have tested positive.

The school says virtual classes will go on as scheduled with staff working from home.

During the two-week closure, no staff, teachers or students will be allowed on campus and the site will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.