SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Authorities have identified the woman who drowned after falling off of a boat carrying six children on Lake Tahoe.

The woman found in the water by the Coast Guard on Friday evening, then was rushed to Barton Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A man jumped out of the boat to try and rescue her, authorities said, but he later had to be hospitalized for severe hypothermia.

After the woman and the man went into the water, the boat with the children still aboard drifted into the middle of the lake where a fire district boat crew rescued the children, who were unhurt, the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District said in a statement.

On Monday, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as a 30-year-old El Paso, Texas resident Daisy Rogers.

Authorities did not immediately know the relationships between the people involved and the ages of the children.