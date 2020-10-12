  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMManhunt: Deadly Games
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Galt News

GALT (CBS13) — Police say they caught an alleged robber in Galt with his hand in the cash register.

Galt Police say Pedro Tejeda threatened a liquor store employee with a knife while stealing money from behind the counter Sunday night. When officers showed up, they saw Tejeda with one hand in the register and the other waving a knife at the employee.

READ: Truckee Police Searching For Woman Accused Of Burglarizing Homes For Sale

Officers say Tejeda immediately dropped the knife and was arrested.

Tejeda was booked for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal threats. He is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail on $75,000 bail.

Comments

Leave a Reply