MODESTO (CBS13) — A three-year-old boy has died after he somehow got into a pool in Modesto and drowned, police say.

The Modesto Police Department says, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a resident along the 1700 block of Pinecrest Lane says she went out onto her patio and noticed that a child was in the pool.

She called 911 and her husband started CPR. Firefighters took over once they got to the scene and the child – a three-year-old boy – was soon rushed to the hospital.

The boy was later pronounced dead, police say.

Police are now looking at how the boy got into the backyard. No one saw him enter, police say, and the gate was closed. Investigators did say they found some loose boards.

The child’s name has not been released. It’s unclear where the boy lived in the neighborhood.