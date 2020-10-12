SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Authorities have identified the woman who drowned after falling off of a boat carrying six children on Lake Tahoe, but they are not releasing her name at the moment.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was a 30-year-old El Paso, Texas resident.

She was found in the water by the Coast Guard on Friday evening, then was rushed to Barton Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A man jumped out of the boat to try and rescue her, authorities said, but he later had to be hospitalized for severe hypothermia.

After the woman and the man went into the water, the boat with the children still aboard drifted into the middle of the lake where a fire district boat crew rescued the children, who were unhurt, the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District said in a statement.

Authorities did not immediately know the relationships between the people involved and the ages of the children.