SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento City Fire Department ambulance was involved in a crash in Midtown Sacramento late Monday morning.
The crash happened near 28th and Q streets.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear at this point, but the ambulance and at least one other vehicle were involved.
Authorities say the ambulance was not transporting any patients at the time of the crash.
While the ambulance came to a rest right up against a building, it doesn’t to have damaged it.
No one was hurt in the crash, Sacramento police say.
More information to come.