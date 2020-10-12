SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment over the weekend from a little league equipment shed in Land Park.

The theft happened sometime between Friday evening and Sunday afternoon at Dooley Field.

Thieves damaged gates, broke a door, stole maintenance equipment and a brand new PA system. This incident comes at a time when the little league organization is already financially strapped.

“To lose thousands of dollars due to vandalism really has a major impact on being able to keep this league going and making sure that we’re here when baseball can start again,” John Meyers with Park Pacific Little League said.

The little league says this is the second time since the start of the pandemic that their facilities have been vandalized. The organization will now need to spend money on increasing security with electronic surveillance.