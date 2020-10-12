DAVIS (CBS13) — Three UC Davis students living on campus have tested positive for coronavirus, the university confirmed Monday.

According to the university’s COVID-19 screening website, more than 2,100 COVID-19 tests have been completed on campus. According to data from the week of Sept. 28, the university’s positivity rate is 0.14%.

In addition to the three students who tested positive, six students are currently in isolation or quarantine.

The university is working to establish a rapid screening and testing program on campus. Currently, the testing program is eligible to UC Davis students living in on-campus housing, living at The Green, student firefighters and EMTs that live on campus, and students living in Sorority or Fraternity houses.

They expect to test students on at least a weekly basis through the quarter.

All lectures and discussion classes are being held virtually for undergraduate students, the university’s website states, though there will be a limited number of in-person classes with educational objectives that can only be met through in-person instruction.”