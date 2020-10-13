BROOKS (CBS13) — Cache Creek Casino and Resort is back open after a cyber-attack knocked it out of business for several weeks.

On Monday, the casino announced that they had completed work on getting things back to normal and were now open.

The casino had closed operations back on Sept. 20 due to what was described as an external attack on their computer network. Exactly what type of hack occurred or what sectors of their business were impacted was not detailed by the casino.

A UC Davis cybersecurity expert said that hacks are common, but it was unusual for a business to be closed down for so long.

“I’ve not heard of this very often, so I would guess at this point they have shut things down to find out what happened because if they continue to operate that may obscure the data you need in order to trace this thing back,” said Matt Bishop in a previous interview with CBS13 on the hack.

The casino had said that if customers’ or employees’ personal information was exposed, they would notify affected parties in writing.