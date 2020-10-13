SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — If California students had their say, Joe Biden would be elected the next President of the United States.

Last week, a total of 181 schools across the state participated in a mock election where students got to vote on the presidential race and California ballot measures that will be on the real ballot come November.

The results from the mock election were released on Tuesday by Secretary of State Alex Padilla’s office.

By an overwhelming 67.64 percent to 17.98 percent margin, California students voted for Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

California students also voted to approve every single Proposition on the ballot. The only one that came close to failing was Prop. 21 (rent control), which squeaked by with a 50.18 percent to 49.82 percent yes vote.

Notably, but probably not surprisingly, Prop. 18 – which would allow 17-year-olds to vote in California’s primary elections if they turn 18 by the general election – also was also approved by students in a 69.84 percent to 30.16 percent margin.

The Secretary of State’s office provided the schools with the mock ballots to help familiarize students with the democratic process.

A total of 43,294 ballots were cast in the mock election, Padilla’s office says.