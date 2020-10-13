SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The man named as a suspect Tuesday in the shooting death of 9-year-old Makaylah Brent has a long history of run-ins with the law.

Twenty-one-year-old Laise Hands had been arrested earlier this year on charges of resisting arrest and illegally possessing a handgun.

In February, Hands, along with three other men, were reportedly together in a vehicle when he allegedly led police on a chase. During the same incident, the four men allegedly resisted arrest, the Sacramento County DA reports. Read the full complaint.

Inside the vehicle, police say they found a concealed gun and bullets. Hands had been barred from owning a gun after his 2017 felony conviction of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. He was only 16 at the time.

Hands was arrested on gun charges, failure to stop at the scene of a crash, trying to evade a police officer while in a vehicle, and resisting arrest.

On October 3 just after 1 p.m., nine-year-old Makaylah “Kay Kay” Brent was playing tag in Mama Marks Park in Del Paso Heights when she was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting. A woman, a man, and a girl, 6, were also shot.

Hands was arrested a few days after Brent’s shooting for a different gun-related charge, police say. A homicide charge in connection to Brent’s shooting was then added on Tuesday.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the shooting.