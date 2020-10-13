LODI (CBS13) — Authorities have identified the man who died after being stabbed at the Lodi Black Bear Diner last week.

Lodi police said the victim and suspect were dining together back on Friday evening when they got into a fight. At some point, one man – identified by police as Robert Andrino – stabbed the other.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

A different customer inside the restaurant reportedly tried to break up to the fight. He ended up suffering a minor wound to his hand, police say.

Police have not said what kind of weapon was used.

On Tuesday, the San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office identified the stabbing victim has 39-year-old Fresno resident Juan Lozano.

Andrino has been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and is facing a murder charge.