SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested for the Mama Marks Park shooting in Sacramento that left 9-year-old Makaylah Brent dead.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento Police Department announced that they had arrested 21-year-old Laise Hands on murder charges in connection to the Oct. 3 shooting.

“Sacramento Police Department homicide detectives have worked tirelessly alongside the community to identify a suspect in this tragic shooting,” police wrote in a statement on the arrest.

Exactly when Hands was arrested is unclear. Last week, Councilmember Allen Warren said a person who may have been connected to the shooting had been apprehended, but police did not confirm that information.

Three other people – a man, woman, and 6-year-old girl – were also hurt in the Mama Marks Park shooting, police said.

City councilmembers have committed to making park renovations and implementing additional safety measures across District 2. That includes installing security cameras, lights, and developing gang intervention task forces.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the Mama Marks Park shooting.