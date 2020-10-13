Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are searching for a suspect who ran from officers after a vehicle pursuit ended Tuesday afternoon.
According to Sacramento police, the vehicle pursuit ended near Del Paso Blvd. and Arcade Blvd. in the Hagginwood neighborhood of Sacramento. The suspect, who may be armed, ran from the scene.
There is a large police presence in the area with roads blocked off near where the pursuit ended. SWAT teams have also responded to the scene to assist with the search.
Police did not release any more information about the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.