SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento police patrol vehicle suffered minor damage at the end of a chase in south Sacramento on Tuesday morning.
Sacramento police say, around 6:15 a.m., officers spotted a suspect in a recent catalytic converter theft near 12th Avenue. Officers tried to stop the suspect, but they took off.
Eventually, the chase ended in a residential neighborhood near Mendocino Boulevard and 35th Avenue. Two people got out of the car and ran, but officers soon detained one of them.
It was at this point that one patrol vehicle rolled forward and struck a small pole, causing minor damage to the car.
No one was hurt in the incident, police say.
The name of the person detained has not been released at this point.