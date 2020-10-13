SONORA (CBS13) — A suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection to the murder of Matthew Winks from Sonora.
The Modesto-area California Highway Patrol said Dylan Colby Moyle was arrested in the Manteca area just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. He was seen driving a 2006 Jeep SUV in the area. Moyle was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on a charge of murder.
Sonora-area CHP said the body of 42-year-old Matthew Winks of Jamestown was found near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 7th Street in Jamestown on Oct. 3. Investigators say Winks was hit by a white 1998 Ford F-150. Officers say a week before the incident, there was another attempt to run over Mr. Winks.
Investigators identified Moyle as a person of interest last week and obtained a Ramey Warrant for his arrest.