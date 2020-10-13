WOODLAND (CBS13) — A high-speed chase in Woodland late Monday night ended when the suspect crashed while trying to get onto the freeway.
Woodland police say, just before 11 p.m., an officer spotted someone driving the wrong way on Pioneer Avenue from E. Main Street. The officer tried to pull the driver over, but he instead hit the gas.
Officers say the suspect reached Old River Road and, at times, hit speeds up to 100 mph.
The suspect eventually crashed while trying to make the turn for the southbound Interstate 5 on-ramp.
With the help of K9 Niko, the suspect – identified as 21-year-old Sacramento resident Anthony Cash – was taken into custody without further incident.
Cash was already on probation, police say. He has been booked on further charges of felony evading and possession of an open alcoholic container.