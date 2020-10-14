SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento man who went missing with his vehicle in a slough in Solano County was recovered, authorities said on Wednesday.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, went into the water of the Sutter Slough in the area of Oxford and Holland roads, southwest of Courtland, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, according to the Solano County Office of Emergency Services.

The location of the vehicle was found by use of sonar on Oct. 10 and a rescue operation was initiated the following day.

Within a minute of entering the water, a diver located the vehicle and the deceased driver inside, Solano County OES said.

The driver and vehicle were pulled from the water in what was an 11-hour mission, authorities said. The Suisun City Fire Department Dive Team, Courtland Fire Department, Solano County Sheriff’s Office and Marine Vessel Operators Group all assisted in the recovery efforts.

The victim has not yet been identified.

No further information was released.