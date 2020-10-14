SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Golden 1 Center will host the first- and second-round games of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship tournament and regional games of the 2026 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship tournament, the NCAA announced Wednesday.

The arena was slated to host the first- and second-round games of the 2020 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship tournament before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé issued the following statement:

“It is a tremendous honor to have Golden 1 Center selected once again to welcome student-athletes, coaches and staff for championship sports in 2023 and 2026. Sacramento, a city built on basketball, is home to the best fans in the NBA and will provide the perfect backdrop for collegiate competition at our world-class facility in the heart of Northern California.”

The NCAA says it received more than 3,000 bid submissions from NCAA member schools, conferences, sports commissions, and cities vying to host rounds for 86 of the NCAA’s 90 championships.

The NCAA also announced the 2024 Division I Men’s Soccer Championship will also be held in Sacramento at the new Sacramento Republic FC Stadium.