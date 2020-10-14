VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a suspect armed with a knife left a Vacaville jewelry store worker hurt early Wednesday afternoon.

Police say, a little before 1 p.m., a man went into the Kay Jewelers store along Nut Tree Road at the Vacaville Premium Outlets and pulled out a knife.

At some point during the incident, police say the suspect left a jewelry store employee with a “significant” arm injury from a knife attack.

Police say the suspect apologized to the store manager before attacking her.

It’s unclear if the suspect took any merchandise, police say.

The suspect was last seen leaving the area on a mountain bike. Officers put up a perimeter in the area, but the suspect has yet to be located.

Officials say the suspect is a white male in his 50s.

Detectives will be looking at surveillance video to help try and identify the suspect.