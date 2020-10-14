Comments
DAVIS (CBS13) — Davis police are investigating a felony hit-and-run crash involving a Volkswagen Beetle and a bicyclist.
Police say the crash was reported just before noon Tuesday near 3rd Street and D Street. The vehicle reportedly left the scene before officers arrived, leaving the injured bicyclist behind. Police said the bicyclist was taken to a Sacramento hospital for treatment.
Officers are now searching for the driver, a Hispanic male adult between the ages of 20 and 30 with short, dark hair. The vehicle is described as a lime-green Beetle, possibly with yellow paper plates and red writing that says “Cal Motors.”
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Davis Police Department.