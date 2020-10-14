SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police in Sacramento say they have been increasing patrols in response to the spike in shootings the city has seen recently.

The violence was underscored by the drive-by shooting at Mama Marks Park in Del Paso Heights that left nine-year-old Makaylah Brent dead and three others – including a six-year-old girl – injured.

On Tuesday, police announced that they had arrested 21-year-old Laise Hands on murder charges in connection to Brent’s shooting.

Then, on Wednesday, police released more information on their recent mission against gun violence in the city. After increasing patrols over the past 12 days in direct response to the shootings, Sacramento police say officers seized 43 illegally possessed weapons and have made 40 firearm-related arrests around the city.

Sacramento police note that some of the people arrested were known felons and validated gang members, both groups prohibited from legally owning guns.

Last week, police also announced that a teenager had been arrested in connection to the shooting that left 17-year-old Jaylen Betschart dead.

City councilmembers have also pledged to making park renovations and implementing other safety measures to try and stem the violence.