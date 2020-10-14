  • CBS13On Air

By Cecilio Padilla
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Pests, rats, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Not only has Sacramento again made the list of “Top 50 Rattiest Cites,” it moved up several spots.

The list was put together by pest control company Orkin. Cities were ranked based on where Orkin conducted the most rodent treatments over the past year.

A couple of California cities were ranked among the top 5 most rodent-infested: Los Angeles at #2 and San Francisco at #5.

Sacramento was ranked 36th, moving up five spots from the year before.

Chicago topped the list as “rattiest” city.

Orkin cites restaurant closures due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing rats to scavenge other places for food as a reason why the critters have become more visible in some areas.

The complete list is below:

1.    Chicago

26.  Raleigh, N.C. (-2)

2.    Los Angeles

27.  Hartford, Conn. (-2)

3.    New York

28.  Columbus, Oh (-7)

4.    Washington, D.C.

29.  Grand Rapids

5.    San Francisco

30.  Kansas City (+8)

6.    Detroit

31.  Charlotte, N.C. (-3)

7.    Philadelphia (+3)

32.  Phoenix (5)

8.    Baltimore (+4)

33.  Richmond, Va. (-3)

9.    Denver

34.  Nashville

10.  Minneapolis (-2)

35.  Greenville, S.C. (-2)

11.  Cleveland, Oh. (-4)

36.  Sacramento (+5)

12.  Seattle (+1)

37.  St. Louis (-6)

13.  Boston (+1)

38.  Albany, New York (+10)

14.  Atlanta (-3)

39.  Champaign, Ill. (-3)

15.  Indianapolis (+1)

40.  Green Bay (+18)

16.  Dallas-Fort Worth (-1)

41.  Tampa (-1)

17.  Houston

42.  Flint, Mich. (+3)

18.  Pittsburgh

43.  Buffalo, New York (-8)

19.  San Diego (+13)

44.  Syracuse (-5)

20.  Miami (-1)

45.  Knoxville (+14)

21.  New Orleans (+6)

46.  Orlando (-3)

22.  Cincinnati (+1)

47.  Burlington, Va. (+2)

23.  Portland, Or. (-1)

48.  Albuquerque (+19)

24.  Milwaukee (-4)

49.  Dayton (-2)

25.  Norfolk, Va. (+1)

50.  West Palm Beach (+3)
