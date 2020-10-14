SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say a small plane had to make an emergency landing in rural Sutter County on Tuesday afternoon.

The plane landed in a rice field near the 3900 block of Schlag Road, about 10 miles southwest of Yuba City, just after 5 p.m.

According to the FAA, a single-engine Cirrus SR-22 pilot reported that he had run out of fuel while flying to Colusa County Airport from Hollywood Burbank Airport.

The pilot then deployed the plane’s parachute and the craft came to a rest in a field about eight miles southwest of Sutter County Airport.

Three people were onboard the plane, but none reported any injuries. The plane suffered minor damage in the landing.

By Wednesday morning, the plane had been removed from the field.

The FAA will be investigating the incident.