SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — A small plane carrying three people had to deploy its parachute and make an emergency landing in rural Sutter County, authorities say.

The plane landed in a rice field near the 3900 block of Schlag Road, about 10 miles southwest of Yuba City, just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the FAA, a single-engine Cirrus SR-22 pilot reported that he had run out of fuel while flying to Colusa County Airport from Hollywood Burbank Airport.

The pilot then deployed the plane’s parachute and the craft came to a rest in a field about eight miles southwest of Sutter County Airport.

From pictures taken after the plane touched down, it appears the aircraft landed upside-down.

All three people on board were not hurt in the emergency landing, the FAA says. The plane suffered minor damage.

While the plane was moved from its original landing spot by Wednesday morning, winds in the area were strong enough to move the plane to another part of the field later in the day.

The FAA will be investigating the incident.