By Cecilio Padilla
Filed Under:CHP, Interstate 5, Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A driver has died after a crash along southbound Interstate 5 in Stockton early Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, around 5 a.m., a Subaru was approaching the crosstown freeway when they crashed into the center divide. The car then ricocheted into the west lanes before it then clipped a bridge railing.

The car then continued on until it came to a rest in the #3 and #4 lanes. However, it was at this point that another sedan then struck the Subaru.

Officers say the driver of the Subaru has died.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, CHP says. Exactly what led up to the car originally crashing into the center divide is still under investigation.

Traffic in the area was cleared by 7 a.m.

