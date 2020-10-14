Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A driver has died after a crash along southbound Interstate 5 in Stockton early Wednesday morning.
California Highway Patrol says, around 5 a.m., a Subaru was approaching the crosstown freeway when they crashed into the center divide. The car then ricocheted into the west lanes before it then clipped a bridge railing.
The car then continued on until it came to a rest in the #3 and #4 lanes. However, it was at this point that another sedan then struck the Subaru.
Officers say the driver of the Subaru has died.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, CHP says. Exactly what led up to the car originally crashing into the center divide is still under investigation.
Traffic in the area was cleared by 7 a.m.