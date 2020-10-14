Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a man was found fatally shot inside of a car in Stockton late Tuesday night.
Stockton police say, around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to investigate a report of shots fired near Mosswood Avenue and Madison Street. At the scene, a 33-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.
Medics quickly responded, but he was soon pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives have not identified either a motive or a suspect in the shooting at this point.
The man’s name has not been released at this point.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377.n