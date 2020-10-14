A star-studded lineup of artists has been announced to appear on Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event, a celebration of Latinx culture in America, produced and hosted by Eva Longoria, along with co-hosts Gloria Estefan and Ricky Martin. The special, featuring appearances by José Andrés, Arturo Castro, John Leguizamo, George Lopez, Isabela Merced, Rita Moreno, Ana Navarro, Freddy Rodriguez and Wilmer Valderrama, will be broadcast Monday, October 26th from 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT only on CBS and will also be available to stream live and on demand with CBS All Access,

Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event will celebrate America’s diversity with a focus on Latinx culture, bringing joy, awareness and aid to the Latinx community that has been deeply affected by and played an essential role in fighting COVID-19. Through musical performances, comedy pieces, docu-shorts and star-studded appearances, the special will explore the Latinx experience as told by Latinx voices. Performers will be announced closer to air.

Tune in on Monday, October 26th at 9:00 PM ET/PT for Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Check your local listings on more information.