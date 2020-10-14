FRENCH CAMP (CBS13) – Authorities arrested a woman accused of throwing basketballs filled with drugs onto San Joaquin County jail grounds attempting to deliver them to an inmate, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.
Christie Mueller faces charges of possession and purchase for sale of a narcotic and controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and assisting in bringing a controlled substance into jail, authorities said.
Mueller allegedly was attempting to deliver the drugs to inmate Richard Christian Deathridge, who authorities said now faces additional felony charges. Those charges include bringing a controlled substance into jail, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession and purchase for sale of a narcotic controlled substance, and conspiracy to commit a crime, authorities said.
The basketballs were smaller, green handballs the sheriff’s office said was not sold in the commissary, which drew suspicion. Multiple were found at the Honor Farm facility and discovered to contain methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and a lighter.