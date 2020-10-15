Comments
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Two people were hospitalized in South Lake Tahoe Thursday morning after a garbage truck crash.
The California Highway Patrol says the truck flipped when the driver took a turn too fast on Pioneer Trail at Elks Club Dr. Officers say neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seatbelts.
Both the driver and the passenger were taken to Barton Memorial Hospital.
No other vehicles were involved in this crash.
CHP reminded driver to buckle up and watch their speed on the road.